Suspects fire shots into vehicle in French Quarter, police say

Danielle Miller, WWLTV 3:13 PM. CDT July 03, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Police are searching for a vehicle in connection with an aggravated assault that happened Thursday morning in the French Quarter.
According to the NOPD, the victim was stopped at the intersection of Decatur and Bienville streets just before 2:00 a.m. A silver or gray Toyota Highlander stopped behind his vehicle and the victim reported he heard gunshots and noticed the flash of a gun in the other vehicle, police say.

Authorities said the victim sped away and later noticed multiple bullet holes in the rear of his vehicle.
Anyone with information on the location of this vehicle is asked to call the NOPD non-emergency number at 504-821-2222.

