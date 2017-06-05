Suspects sought in Marigny Street purse snatching

NEW ORLEANS – Police are trying to find two suspects accused of stealing two purses on Marigny Street Sunday night.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Marigny Street. The two victims said they were trying to unlock an apartment when they were approached by two unknown men. The two men snatched both victims’ purses and fled south on Marigny Street and west on Decatur Street.

Police, using a tracking program, detected one victim’s stolen phone near the intersection of North Miro and Music Street before the signal was lost.

Investigators describe one suspect as a black man with a dark complexion believed to be between 30-35 years old. He is estimated to be 6’0” fall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has a low haircut, clean shaven and wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and dark pants.

NOPD said the second suspect was of similar age and height and weighs about 150 pounds. He also had a low haircut, clean shaven and wore a hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050. Residents can also report crimes to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV