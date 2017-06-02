Suspects wanted in Willow Brae Dr. vehicle burglary

Image: NOPD (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS – Police are seeking the public’s help to identify two people seen on video burglarizing a vehicle.

According to New Orleans Police, the crime happened on May 30, in the 7400 block of Willow Brae Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District Detectives at 504-658-6070. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

