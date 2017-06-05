Suspicious person call leads to arrest on Sevres Street

NEW ORLEANS – Police say a man faces drug and firearm charges after he was arrested on Sevres Street Monday afternoon.

Romaro Washington, 37, was booked into Central Lockup on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a domestic abuse battery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

New Orleans Police officers were dispatched to the 13100 block of Sevres Street around 1:25 p.m. in reference to a call of a suspicious person. Police say Washington, who was armed with a handgun, was trying to gain entry into a home in the area but fled when officers arrived.

Police say they found heroin and drug paraphernalia on Washington’s person. Investigators also learned that he tried to discard the gun before he was arrested.

