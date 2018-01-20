S&WB asking residents to limit water usage

Front door of the Sewerage and Water Board building downtown. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- Although most of New Orleans is no longer under a boil water advisory, officials are asking residents to limit their water usage.

According to the Sewerage and Water Board, the reason is so that the water pressure across the city can be restored.

East New Orleans remains under a boil water advisory as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

This includes activities that use large amounts of water, such as washing your car.

If you discover a leak on your property, you can call 52-WATER or email customerservice@swbno.org to report it.

