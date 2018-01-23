S&WB has hands full with new and old problems following freeze

There is rushing water in the streets of New Orleans, but not from rain. It's in Lakeview, Algiers, Dumaine Street in the French Quarter, and a few other neighborhoods.



These leaks are some of the many problems brought up Tuesday when the Sewerage and Water Board went before New Orleans City Council members to address problems that popped up during last week's freeze.



The Sewerage and Water Board reports that 452 work orders came in to fix leaks from the freeze and 143 are done, but the freeze damage was only a small part of the report as council members talked about citizens' many complaints.



While the Sewerage and Water Board's new interim executive director, Marcie Edwards, updated the City Council's Public Works Committee about the unprecedented water breaks and low pressure from last week's freeze, questions quickly turned to the multitude of years-old mismanagement.



"They have three water leaks that are outside their property. One has been going on for four years," said Councilwoman Susan Guidry about the area outside of Lambeth House uptown. "There's a leak in a manhole cover they say you can grow crawfish in that's been going on for three years."



"Part of the reason that I am here, is to gain a clear understanding of that myself. A lot of our work order management systems and communication of the data is outdated," Edwards explained.



Council members wanted answers: Why are there still 400 job vacancies while outside contractors are being hired possibly at a higher cost? Why is the pension for workers sky high above other agencies when that money could give workers a pay raise? Why are so many past call center complaints unresolved? Why are there leaks that are years old? Why are meters estimated to the higher price and why are there unresolved billing issues?



"I've got a house here, no one lives in, that they use a few times a year because it's the old family home, and they've got a $7,000 water bill now," said Guidry about a constituent.



The interim director has only been in the driver's seat for 15 days, most of them dealing with the freeze crisis. She says she is looking into all the problems she inherited, ones that have been compounded by a high turnover of top and middle management.

Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell asked for a price tag on the freeze damage, but the Sewerage and Water Board did not have one. When she pressed for an estimate the Sewerage and Water Board said they have been busy restoring pipes and pressure and would get back to her.



"I wanted to know the total amount expended on the emergency repairs due to the freeze," Cantrell said.



"Not that I have (at this time,)," answered Edwards. "As I've said, I've actually been working out of the emergency command center."

Many of the council's questions can't be answered yet as the new interim director works to figure out and change what she calls an outdated and antiquated system.



The Sewerage and Water Board just implemented two new ways to make things more efficient. It now has a Twitter handle, @SWBNewOrleans, to help residents get alerts and updates.

By the end of the week, former military people, who are very familiar with logistics, will meet with customer service and define the many issues, barriers to fixing them, and how long it will take.

