S&WB pumping station knocked offline after thieves steal copper cable

NEW ORLEANS -- Thieves stole copper cable, possibly worth thousands of dollars, from a Sewerage & Water Board pumping station, knocking it offline.

An email to S&WB employees obtained by WWL-TV said Drainage Pumping Station 18 in New Orleans East will be out of service until power is reconnected to it.

The email says thieves stole 100 feet of copper cable line. It also includes a dollar figure of $34,000, but it was not immediately clear if that amount was how much the cable was worth or if that was the amount of damage the pumping station suffered.

A spokeswoman for the S&WB did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

DPS 18 is located in a desolate part of New Orleans East near Village de l’Est.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the theft happened. The email went to S&WB staffers about noon Wednesday.

A daily S&WB log that tracks what pumps are and are not working did not indicate any issues at the pumping station.

The copper cable was connected to a rented generator and the pumping station’s permanent power supply, according to the email.

Crews were working to restore power to the pumping station, and an NOPD detective was called as well.

An NOPD spokeswoman confirmed a detective responded to the pumping station to investigate a theft. The NOPD said Wednesday evening it was working to get more details about the case.

