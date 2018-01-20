S&WB urging residents to lower water usage

Front door of the Sewerage and Water Board building downtown. (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- Although New Orleans is no longer under a boil water advisory, officials are asking residents to limit their water usage through Sunday so water pressure across the city can be restored.

If not, the consequence could be another boil water advisory for the city or a prolonged period of low water pressure that would affect businesses and schools, officials said.

This includes activities that use large amounts of water, such as washing your car, doing laundry or running your dishwater.

S&WB is asking people to limit their water usage to necessities through Sunday, inspect and get a plumber for broken pipes, and call to report any leaks.

Since Thursday, the water system has been operating at an abnormally high capacity, due to residents running pipes and water leaks, officials said.

Water in the system is going out because of usage and leaks, but authorities said another issue they are dealing with is the filter that clean water and get it back into the system.

Because of the high water usage, the filters have not been cleaned at the rate they normally are, authorities said. S&WB added that while none of them are in a state where they need to be cleaned immediately if the high volume of water usage persists, the system won't be able to keep up.

East New Orleans was the last metro area whose boil water advisory was lifted, shortly after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

If you discover a leak on your property, you can call 52-WATER or email customerservice@swbno.org to report it.



