T-Boy the Nutria predicts early spring

NEW ORLEANS - T-Boy the nutria, New Orleans' answer to Puxatony Phil, made h is annual GroundHog Day pick locally and forecast an early Spring.



Since most people probably believe that spring started a few weeks ago, judging by the recent weather, that prediction probably looks pretty good.



According to the Audubon Nature Institute, T-Boy's prediction includes perfect Mardi Gras weather and an exciting and high-scoring NBA All-Star game highlighted by a great performance by Anthony Davis.



There was not detail on what T-Boy did that could be interpreted that way, but, since the news is all good, it's probably good to just accept it.

