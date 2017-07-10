Teen ‘severely' beats ​elderly Kenner couple with hammer inside their home, police say

Anita and Phillip Lynch (Photo: courtesy Lynch family)

An elderly couple was in critical condition Monday, a day after a teenager "severely" beat them with a hammer, Kenner police said.

The 16-year-old suspect, whom authorities did not identify because of his age, was booked with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, theft of a motor vehicle and aggravated burglary.

Kenner police said Phillip and Anita Lynch were attacked inside their Teton Street home in the Woodlake subdivision about 3:31 p.m. Sunday.

Officers learned about the attack when 70-year-old Anita Lynch, who was covered in blood, went to a neighbor's house and asked for that person to call 911 to get help for her and her 89-year-old husband, said Lt. Brian McGregor, a Kenner Police Department spokesman.

Police found a hammer covered with blood and hair in the victim's' home.

Phillip and Anita Lynch both have fractured skulls and their injuries are life-threatening, police said.

Phillip Lynch Jr. said his father was in surgery Monday morning since his skull was collapsed and that his mother had similar injuries to her skull and a finger was nearly severed, too.

Anita Lynch gave detectives the name of a teen, who is acquainted with the couple, who was in their house with them when the attack happened. She also said her car was stolen.

Baton Rouge police, meanwhile, called Kenner police to tell them the car was involved in a crash there and the 16-year-old was detained.

Kenner detectives interviewed the teen, who they said confessed to the beating and auto theft. Police did not identify a motive for the attack.

The teen remained behind bars Monday while awaiting a bond hearing.

