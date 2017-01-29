Teen shooting death suspect surrenders

Jefferson Parish homicide detectives booked 16-year-old Razaq Adekunle on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Freddie Carter. The teen surrended to authorities Saturday night, the Sheriff's Office said. (Photo: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office)

WESTWEGO – A 16-year-old boy named as the suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this week has surrendered to authorities, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Razaq Adekunle was booked on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Freddie Carter.

Col. John Fortunato, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, said Adekunle turned himself in to detectives after he saw a report on nola.com that identified him as the suspect in Carter's death.

Carter’s body was found about 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard in unincorporated Westwego.

