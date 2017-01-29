WWL
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

Teen shooting death suspect surrenders

Danny Monteverde, WWL 8:14 AM. CST January 29, 2017

WESTWEGO – A 16-year-old boy named as the suspect in a fatal shooting earlier this week has surrendered to authorities, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Razaq Adekunle was booked on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Freddie Carter.

Col. John Fortunato, a Sheriff's Office spokesman, said Adekunle turned himself in to detectives after he saw a report on nola.com that identified him as the suspect in Carter's death.

Carter’s body was found about 5:15 p.m. Thursday evening in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard in unincorporated Westwego.

(© 2017 WWL)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories