Teen suspected in beating death of Kenner man to be prosecuted as adult

Anita and Phillip Lynch (Photo: courtesy Lynch family)

GRETNA, La. -- The teen accused of killing an elderly Kenner man and injuring his wife during an attack with a hammer in July will be prosecuted as an adult.

A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday charged 16-year-old Vincenzo “Jake” Randazzo Jr. with first-degree murder in the death of Phillip Lynch, 89, and attempted first-degree murder in the attack of his wife, Anita Lynch, 70.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday. Randazzo could be sentenced to life without parole if he’s convicted on the murder charge.

Randazzo is accused of attacking Phillip and Anita Lynch inside their home on July 9 after an argument.

He was later found in Baton Rouge after he allegedly crashed the couple’s car there.

© 2017 WWL-TV