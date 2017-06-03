Tesla says bill could make it unable to sell in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Tesla enthusiasts are urging Gov . John Bel Edwards to veto legislation the electric car company says will threaten future sales of the vehicles in Louisiana.

Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo tells The Advocate the governor hasn't made a decision on the bill, which quietly won approval from the House and Senate last month.

The bill originally made it easier for law enforcement agencies to purchase armored vehicles. Tesla leaders say language added by the House could make them unable to sell cars in Louisiana in the future.

The electric car brand is sold through a direct-to-customer model, rather than the franchise dealership relationships that other auto manufacturers use. The amendment strips language in law that allows limited exemptions to a state ban on manufacturer-to-consumer sales.

