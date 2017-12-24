The Benny Grunch & The Bunch Christmas trilogy

Benny Grunch (Photo: Benny Grunch)

NEW ORLEANS -- What would Christmas be in the Crescent City without a visit from Benny Grunch & The Bunch? Here is the trilogy -- the 12 Y'ats, Santa and His Reindeer, Ain't Dere No More -- all in one place!

The 12 Y'ats of Christmas (Can't see the video? Click here)

Santa and His Reindeer Used to Live Right Here (Can't see the video? Click here)

Ain't Dere No More (Can't see the video? Click here)

