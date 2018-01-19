How to wrap your pipes properly.

NEW ORLEANS -- It didn’t snow all that much here on the recent “snow” day, but that doesn’t mean things didn’t snowball.

Like seemingly every other person on earth right now, this snowball began as the flu. What I hoped was strep turned into a weeklong quarantine while I fought off the virus.

Then came the cold snap. No big deal, I thought. I’m inside in the heat and as for the pipes, I know the drill: a thin stream of water.

What was a thin stream on Wednesday morning became a drip by the afternoon. A little while later, nada.

Eventually, I heard a few odd creaks and groans from under the house. I’ll give you one guess what that was.

Around 7 p.m. I let the dog out to do his business, and I heard what sounded like a waterfall from underneath the house. A call to the landlord broke the news about the broken pipe.

He showed up Thursday morning and got to work on the rupture. In the process, he pulled out of the broken pipe a 6-inch-long icicle.

I turned the water back on once he made the repair. Seconds later, another burst made itself known.

You know what it says on the back of the shampoo bottle: lather, rinse repeat? That was basically the pipe-repair process.

By the time the first handful of ruptures were repaired, we’d yanked out enough ice to start a snowball stand.

Even though it’s a balmy 53 degrees outside right now, there must still be ice in the pipes since I still have no water. Even if I wanted to partake in the city’s favorite pastime -- boiling water -- I lack the one thing necessary to do so.

That’s led to a search for water around town and trips to my Mom’s house nearby whenever nature calls.

With any luck, this metaphorical snowball will soon melt away.

Danny Monteverde is a reporter for WWL-TV who is almost done convalescing.

© 2018 WWL-TV