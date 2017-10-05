The Meters once again nominated to Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

New Orleans' legendary founders of funk, The Meters, are once again nominated for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced its 19 nominees for this year on Thursday. They include Bon Jovi, LL Cool J, Moody Blues, Depeche Mode, Eurythmics and Judas Priest.

The Meters have been nominated several times before, but have never made the cut. They picked up nominations in 1997, 2013 and 2014.

The legendary group, founded by Art Neville, George Porter Jr., Leo Nocentelli and Zigaboo Modeliste, was formed in 1965 and has influenced countless other artists.

The original group featured Neville on keyboards and vocals, Nocentelli on guitar, Porter on bass and Modeliste on drums. Art’s brother Cyril Nevllle later joined on percussion and vocals.

In 1969 the Meters released "Sophisticated Cissy" and "Cissy Strut", both major R&B chart hits. "Look-Ka Py Py" and "Chicken Strut" were their hits the following year.

As the house band for Allen Toussaint’s recording studio, the group performed on countless local and national hits, including Patti Labelle’s “Lady Marmalade.” They also worked with Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Dr. John, Robert Palmer and others.

By 1980, the band had broken up and members found fame with other groups and as solo acts. But some of the founders reunited and joined with other musicians in the 1990s and performed as The Meters and The Funky Meters.

To be eligible for nomination to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of induction.

A group of more than 900 artists, historians and members of the music industry will be eligible to vote on the final inductees.

The public is also able to participate in voting. Beginning October 5 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. EST on December 5, fans can visit rockhall.com/vote to cast votes for those artists they believe are most deserving of induction.

The top five will make up a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees.

The list of 2018 inductees will be announced in December. The ceremony will be held in Cleveland on April 14.

Other New Orleans artists to have been inducted over the years include Fats Domino, Dave Bartholomew, Allen Toussaint, Dr. John, Lloyd Price and recording engineer Cosimo Matassa.

The complete list of 2018 nominees is: Bon Jovi, Kate Bush, The Cars, Depeche Mode, Dire Straits, Eurythmics, J. Geils Band, Judas Priest, LL Cool J, MC5, The Meters, Moody Blues, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Nina Simone, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Link Wray and The Zombies.

