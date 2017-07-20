(Photo: Provided)

ATLANTA -- A family’s desperate plea for justice just might be solved with your help.

Detectives outside of New Orleans believe someone in Atlanta might know who killed a mother in front of her two young sons.

The story of LaToya Fountain is a tragedy that spans 2 years and three cities - all in the South.

It started outside of New Orleans on Aug. 10, 2015, when Fountain was watching TV with her boyfriend at an apartment where they were staying. Fountain’s two young sons played just feet away from the couple.

Around 9:30 p.m. neighbors said someone fired three shots into the apartment.

Bullets went through the door and struck Fountain in the chest. The 33-year-old mother died there on the living room floor. Her boyfriend and two sons weren’t hurt.

“I’m coming and pleading for help from anyone who can help us solve this murder,” said Sharon Garrison, Fountain’s aunt.

Almost immediately the case went cold. Investigators never released any motive or suspects. More than 800 miles away, her family in Greensboro, N.C. remains baffled.

“It’s not easy, but it would help if we had some closure,” said Juanita Cash, Fountain’s godmother.

Family members said Fountain temporarily moved from Greensboro to New Orleans 2 years ago but was supposed to return home just a few days later. Her oldest son was enrolled to start preschool.

“I need answers,” Garrison said, “I have a 6 and a 7-year-old who lost their mom.”

After 2 years of leads coming up dry, now detectives believe someone in Atlanta may hold the key to finding the killer.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

