'There are many voiceless kids out there': Trayvon Martin's parents speak at local university

NEW ORLEANS -- It was standing room only inside of Dillard University's Georges Auditorium Monday evening as the parents of Trayvon Martin spoke.

The Florida teen was shot and killed by a neighborhood watchman in 2012.

"The conversation that we have is real," Trayvon's mother, Sybrina Fulton, said as she spoke to the crowd.

Fulton and Martin's father, Tracy Martin, now feel it is their calling to speak out about the tragedy.

"We knew that we had a mission that we wanted to accomplish," Martin said.

Many college students who would have been around Martin's age if he were alive attended the event and feel a connection to his family.

"I thought it was real messed up, like, 'Yo, that could happen to me, like that could be me tomorrow,'" Dillard University student Nicholas Ross said.

Students said the news of Trayvon's death was an eye opener.

"It was like a wake-up call," Lehana Lewis, Freshman at Dillard University said. "So when it happened it was like, wow. It happened again and we have to do something about it."

Others agreed.

"Often times we are stereotyped. And everybody isn't always the same," New Orleans resident Jeffery Sheridan said.

In February 2012, Martin was leaving a convenience store with a drink and a bag of Skittles when he was approached by neighborhood watchman George Zimmerman. The two got into a scuffle, leading to Zimmerman shooting and killing the Martin. Zimmerman was eventually charged, put on trial and acquitted of Martin's murder, claiming self-defense.

"There are many voiceless kids out there. Voiceless families out there, and we try to represent those families," Tracy Martin said.

John Colbert, who is visiting New Orleans with a group of middle school students from St. Louis made it a priority to attend the lecture.

"I think anytime we lose life, we're missing out on the potential of America. We're missing out on cultivating a society that really honors humanity," Colbert said.

Martin's parents said society needs to address issues like racial profiling.

"For so long we haven't been discussing the issues," Fulton said. "It's very uncomfortable. It's a very ugly issue. But we need to talk about it."

Martin's family said the country still has a long way to go in terms of race relations. However, they are hoping that by speaking out, they will help create an open discussion and form change throughout the nation.





