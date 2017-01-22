Thousands march in N.O. in support of women

Thousands showed up in support of women at the march in New Orleans Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of people, mostly women, took to the streets of New Orleans in solidarity with millions more across the nation in a women’s march organized one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States.



The women said they were protesting against some of the comments made by Trump during his campaign, saying that wanted their voices to be heard.





“I think it gives a sense of security that people are not just going to sit at home,” said one of the women who showed up to march. “We’re willing to come out and show our displeasure and to show that we’re not going to roll over and this administration is not going to be able to get away with anything they want.”

The march started at Washington Square and went to Duncan Plaza next to New Orleans city hall.



Several of the participants wore pink, some wore the popular pink hats made in reference to some off color comments captured on tape made by Trump several years ago.

Victoria Barkely, 27, told the New Orleans Advocate that she carried a sign reflecting her concern that birth control for women will be harder to get if the Affordable Care Act is repealed or revised. “Why are you so obsessed with my uterus?” her sign read.

Several of the signs and messages were colorful, others were not ‘G’ rated.

Several New Orleans-area political leaders were in the crowd, like State Senator Karen Carter Peterson, New Orleans city councilwoman Latoya Cantrell and State Representative Helena Moreno.

“You can’t put America first if you’re not putting Americans first,” said Peterson.



The large, loud, but peaceful march came one day after a few dozen more militant protesters were arrested after smashing windows and defacing police cars Friday night.

