Thousands without power as Cindy moves north

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands are without power Wednesday morning, hours before Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to make landfall.

Entergy crews are working to restore power to several neighborhoods in the New Orleans area. As of 4:11 a.m., more than 4,700 customers are without power.

There are also widespread outages in Jefferson Parish where more than 4,800 customers are without power.

Around 500 customers are without power in both Plaquemines and Terrebonne parishes.

Cleco reports fewer than 30 customers are without power on the north shore.

Click here to view Entergy’s outage map.

Click here to view Cleco's outage map

