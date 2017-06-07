Thousands without power after crane strikes power lines

NEW ORLEANS – Thousands of people on the west bank are without power after a crane struck power lines in the 3800 block of Peters Road.

The Jefferson Parish Fire Department says the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Peters Road is closed in both directions. The Harvey Fire Department is en route to the scene.

According to the Entergy Outage map, 10,380 customers are without power as of 9:18 p.m. Wednesday night. Most of the outages are along Barataria and Lapalco boulevards.

“Power will be restored as soon as possible,” Entergy says. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

