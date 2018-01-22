Three fire-related deaths over the weekend, State Fire Marshal says

Fire Marshal Logo (Photo: WWLTV)



The Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal reports three fire-related deaths occurred over the past few days in the state.



According to the fire marshal’s office, since last Friday, three people have died and two people were critically injured in four house fires across the state. The fires, which occurred in Jefferson, Morehouse, St. Landry and Webster parishes, remain under investigation.



Victims have been identified as 58-year-old Benjamin Ford, who died as a result of a house fire in Kenner, 3-year-old Trinity Jones who died in a house fire in Bastrop and 67-year-old Patsy Garcia, who died in her home in Eunice.



The State Fire Marshal’s Office says a one-year-old girl and 54-year-old woman were taken to area hospitals for injuries they sustained in the fire in Bastrop. Additionally, a 42-year-old woman remains in critical condition after a house fire in Sarepta.



Investigators determined that in three of the four fires, the homes did not have working smoke alarms. In the home that did have a working smoke alarm, the victim suffered from a health condition that affected her mobility.



According to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, since the beginning of 2018, 17 people have died and six people were critically injured in house fires.

