Three teens arrested in car burglaries, including State Trooper vehicle

MADISONVILLE, La. – Deputies announced warrants for three teens Thursday, saying the group broke into numerous vehicles in the area, including a State Police unit.

Officials said the unit was locked and in front of the Troopers home when the teens broke in. A state-issued rifle and training aids to help bomb sniffing dogs were stolen, according to deputies.

State Police found the rifle and training devices in the woods Thursday, near where the burglary happened.

Randy Charles, 17, of Ponchatoula, was arrested Wednesday. He was booked on aggravated burglary charges and also has several other warrants for his arrest after this incident in St. Tammany Parish.

Officials expected Bradley Greenlee, 17, to turn himself on Thursday. He will be booked with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts of simple burglary.

A 16-year-old boy from Ponchatoula was also arrested. He was booked on various charges, including illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Officials said the teens broke into numerous cars during the weekend and stole money and wallets from the cars they burglarized.

