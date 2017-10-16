A four-year-old girl has been shot on Monday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. at 1915 Faith Place.

The sheriff's office says the girl's injuries are not life-threatening. According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the girl was struck in the leg and was taken to Children's Hospital where she is currently in stable condition.

The parents of the girl were getting out of their car in a parking lot at the location when the shooting occurred, Lopinto said.

Lopinto says that deputies are going to look at crime cameras in the area and talk with witnesses to develop a suspect. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The sheriff's office initially said the girl injured in the shooting was three years old, but later corrected the age to four.

Additional details have not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

