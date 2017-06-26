Tiger fans show their stripes as CWS finals begin

LSU fans are stocking up on purple and gold gear as the CWS finals begin tonight. (Photo: Jacqueline Quynh / WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- The LSU flags are flying around town, and purple-and-gold merchandise is flying off the shelves at local sporting-goods stores as the Tigers take the field for the College World Series finals.

And while the LSU baseball team might not usually be as popular as the football team, there's no denying that tonight it's all about the action on the baseball diamond.

Pam Randazza is a lifelong LSU fan and has run the Purple and Gold Shop in Metairie and said there has been a steady flow of customers buying Tiger baseball jerseys and other paraphernalia.

