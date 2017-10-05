Tips for taking care of your pet during Nate

NEW ORLEANS -- If you have a pet, your hurricane plan should take them into account.

The Louisiana SPCA says that pet owners should have the following items ready to go incase they need to evacuate:

Collar, ID tags and microchip number

Leash

Food and water

Crate

Medications and medical records

Sanitation items

Recent photo of your pet

An evacuation checklist from the LASPCA for specific animals can be downloaded here.

If you shelter in place, pets must be brought inside.

If you see an animal chained up or left outside during the storm, immediately call 504.368.5191 x100. The LASPCA's Humane Law Enforcement Officers will be on standby to respond to emergency calls.

For more information about planning for an evacuation with your pet, visit www.la-spca.org/evacuation.

