'Tis the season for crowded malls and long lines

METAIRIE, La. -- With Christmas two days away, shopping centers here in town are in full swing. However, some last minute shoppers say the crowds make shopping more exciting.

Whether you're a furry friend or shopper on a mission, Lakeside Shopping Center was filled with Christmas spirit Friday.

"I'm shopping last-minute for my grandchildren," said Debbie Rogers. "Popular thing they keep requesting is the Elf on the Shelf and now they have the animals so they're excited about that."

Lines were long everywhere, including the train, which was a popular activity for the little ones.

"He's loving the choo choo," said Robin Bruns who came with her husband and two grandchildren. "He keeps yelling choo choo! And he tried to tear down the reindeer over there, and he loved looking at Santa, but just didn't want to be on his lap."

Between the train rides and pictures with Jolly St. Nick, shoppers were busy getting last-minute gifts that Santa may not have had time to make.

"Today I'm shopping for a 14-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy, stocking stuffers, and it's been rough," said Lauren Rizzo.

Rizzo says she found what she came for, but that she had to fight the crowds.

"There are a lot of people here," she said. "A couple stores you had to wait in line so it's been a bit rough, but it's not too bad."

According to Gallup, people are expected to spend on average about $830 this year on their Christmas gifts and while people scramble to get their last minute shopping done vendors say they're just trying to keep up.

"I think it's exciting, it's wonderful," said Susan Murphy.

Murphy works at Nola Made and says the crowds are a lot like last year around the same time. So when Murphy came to work Friday, she says she was ready to sell.

"You know it's going to be busy," she said.

Murphy says she enjoys the craziness before Christmas but that there's nothing like making that final sale.

"My favorite part is going home, putting my nightgown on putting my feet up," she said with a chuckle.

The mall may have been hectic, but come Christmas morning, customers know it'll all be worth it.

"I enjoy it," said Rogers. "I enjoy seeing the decorations and seeing the kids dressed up. Just seeing everybody out in good spirits and being with our kids, that's the best to me."

