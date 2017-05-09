'Rob & Big' star Christopher Boykin has died

Actor Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin arrives to the unleashing of Warner Bros.' 'Mortal Kombat Legacy' at Saint Felix II on April 14, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Former MTV star Christopher "Big Black" Boykin has died at the age of 45.

Boykin passed away Tuesday morning, according to multiple published reports citing his agent. The agent told People that Boykin died following a heart attack.

Boykin was best known for MTV's "Rob and Big,' a reality show that aired from 2006-2008 and in which he starred in with professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdrek.

"MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin's passing," MTV said in a statement. "He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time."

