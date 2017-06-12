50 car break-ins reported in Ponchatoula over five days

PONCHATOULA – Deputies are seeking the public’s help to solve a rash of car break-ins in the Ponchatoula area this week.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been about 50 reports of burglaries off the Highway 22 area in Ponchatoula over the past five days. Investigators say most of the victims said their vehicles were unlocked when burglarized.

The TPSO Burglary Unit reports that it is continuing to see an increase in vehicle burglaries in the area. Security cameras on the east side of Ponchatoula captured multiple people wearing clothing over their heads to conceal their identities. The video showed four people walking through a neighborhood on East Hoffman Road in the middle of the night.

Friday, cameras on the west side of Ponchatoula captured people dressed in a similar manner traveling in a light colored (possibly white) SUV similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or Yukon.

“It is possible that these cases are connected in some way; however, currently each is being investigated independently,” TPSO said.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards is asking residents to remain extra vigilant, keep doors locked at all times, and report suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 800-554-5245.

