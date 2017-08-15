TPSO: Two men wanted for involvement in July shooting in Hammond

Left to right: Deandre Wheeler, Edward Marshall III

HAMMOND – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who are connected to a July shooting that occurred in Hammond.



Deputies responded to the shooting on July 31 on Bruce Allen Lane and discovered 19-year-old Leroy Sims III with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Detectives identified and arrested Stephen Antonio Brown on charges related to Sims’ death after he turned himself in on August 7. Detectives were able to develop 22-year-old Edward Earl Marshall III and 22-year-old Deandre Wheeler as additional suspects.



The sheriff’s office said Marshall III and Wheeler have not been cooperating with authorities investigating the matter and have attempted to tamper and withhold physical evidence from the crime.



Detectives believe that people they’ve talked to during the investigation know information about Marshall III and Wheeler’s whereabouts, but are afraid and are asking anyone who can help provide information to come forward.



“We understand that being afraid or being protective of those involved may be reasons for not coming forward, however we are trying to bring justice for the untimely death of a 19-year old male victim,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.



Both Marshall III and Wheeler are wanted by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office for accessory to second degree murder and principal to second degree murder. The sheriff’s office says that both men should be considered armed and are usually under the influence of controlled dangerous substances.



Anyone with information and wishes to remain anonymous can leave a tip for the sheriff’s office by calling Crime Stoppers at 800.554.5245.

