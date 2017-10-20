Traffic, parking restrictions for weekend races, Krewe of Boo

NEW ORLEANS – The City of New Orleans issued parking instructions and reminders in advance of events on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. The public is encouraged to be patient and to prepare for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the specified areas by making transportation arrangements accordingly.

SUSAN G. KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, participants in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will depart from Roosevelt Mall Street and Tad Gormley Stadium, proceed riverbound with traffic on Roosevelt Mall to the museum, veer right with traffic around the museum to Lelong Drive, continue on Lelong to N. Carrollton Avenue, turn right onto N. Carrollton Avenue to City Park Avenue and turn left at City Park Avenue to Moss Street (uptown side), proceed on Moss Street on the uptown side of the bayou to Jefferson Davis Highway to Lafitte Street, turn left against traffic, river bound on Lafitte Street to Jefferson Davis Highway turn left onto Jefferson Davis Highway (downtown direction) to Lafitte Street turn left onto Lafitte Street to Moss Street (downtown side), turn right onto Moss Street river side of the bayou, cross Orleans Avenue and proceed on Moss Street to Esplanade Avenue, turn left on Esplanade Avenue cross over bridge continue around Beauregard Circle to Lelong Drive, to the museum, around Collins Diboll Circle with traffic to Roosevelt Mall Street to the finish line. The race will end at noon.

KREWE OF BOO

Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, the Krewe of Boo parade will begin at Elysian Fields Avenue between Royal Street and Chartres Street. The parade will proceed down Elysian Fields Avenue and turn right onto N. Peters Street in an uptown direction on N. Peters Street (against traffic and against the flood wall). Upon reaching Dumaine Street, it will continue in an uptown direction with the normal flow of traffic on Decatur Street to N. Peters Street, to Canal Street, turn right onto Canal Street to Burgundy Street where it will loop to the opposite side of Canal Street to Tchoupitoulas Street to turn right on Tchoupitoulas Street to Andrew Higgins Drive where the parade will disband. The parade will end at 8:30 p.m.

The parade will include no parking zones on the riverbound side of Elysian Fields Avenue between N. Peters Street and Royal Street from noon until 8 p.m. and on both sides of N. Peters Street between Esplanade Avenue and Conti Street from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

OCHSNER IRONMAN 70.3 NEW ORLEANS RACE

First Stage - Swimming 1.2 miles

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 22, swimmers will enter Lake Pontchartrain at Lake Marina South Shore Harbor at 4-minute intervals, swim east along the shore for 1.2 miles, and then exit onto the designated dock of the marina.

First Athlete out of Water: 7:25 a.m.

Last Athlete out of Water: 9:30 a.m.

Second Stage - Cycling 56 miles

At 7:30 a.m., bicyclists will exit South Shore Marina Harbor Parking Lot onto Stars and Stripes Boulevard, and travel west (with traffic) to the Hayne Boulevard exit ramp at the down stroke of the Sen. Ted Hickey Bridge. Bicyclists will make a hard left U-turn onto this exit ramp and will proceed onto Hayne Boulevard just East of W. Laverne to Paris Road, follow the right bend right in the roadway (against traffic) to southbound I-510 (against traffic). Bicyclists will continue on I-510 cross over Interstate I-10 and exit at Chef Menteur (Highway 90), where the bicyclists will turn left onto Chef Menteur (Highway 90) in an eastbound direction past Venetian Isles over the Chef Pass bridge for several miles to the designated U-turn approximately 1 mile before the Rigolets Bridge and return westbound on Chef Menteur (Highway 90). Bicyclists will continue westbound (with traffic) on Chef Menteur (Highway 90) to the Service Road (Frontage Road) just before I-510. The bicyclists will turn right onto the Service Road (Frontage Road) and bike to Six Flags Boulevard and turn right. The bicyclists will continue on Six Flags Boulevard to Michoud Boulevard, where the bicyclists will make a U-turn and continue back to the Service Road (Frontage Road); left turn and continue on the Service Road (Frontage Road) back to Chef Menteur (Highway 90). The athletes will turn right onto Chef Menteur (Highway 90) and then turn right onto north bound I-510 (with traffic), to Paris to Hayne to the flyover on-ramp to Stars and Stripes to transition.

First Athlete on Haynes Blvd: 7:30 a.m.

Last Athlete on Haynes Blvd: 9:35 a.m.

First Athlete on Chef Hwy: 8 a.m.

Last Athlete on Chef Hwy: 10:25 a.m.

First Athlete off Chef Hwy: 8:55 a.m.

Last Athlete off Chef Hwy: 12:30 p.m.

First Athlete Back to Transition: 9:30 a.m.

Last Athlete Back to Transition: 12:45 p.m.

Third Stage - Running 13.1 miles

At 9:35 a.m., the runners will abandon their bicycles at the transition area, located at the South Shore Marina Parking Lot and begin the third stage, running on foot. Runners will exit the transition area onto Stars and Stripes and will travel west (with traffic), over the Ted Hickey Bridge to Lakeshore Drive to Elysian Fields to the west side of Lakeshore Drive to Canal Boulevard and U-turn east bound on Lakeshore Drive to the Bayou St. John Bridge. The runners will not cross over the bridge but will veer right toward Beauregard Avenue and then turn in right onto Beauregard Avenue to Robert E. Lee Boulevard, crossing over to Wisner Boulevard. Proceeding with traffic to Harrison Avenue, the runners will turn right onto Harrison, to the traffic circle to Diagonal Drive and turn right. From Diagonal Drive they will proceed to Magnolia Drive and turn left. From Magnolia Drive they will approach Zachary Taylor Drive and turn left and continue to Golf / Henry Thomas Drive where they will turn right. From Henry Thomas Drive (underneath the I-610), they will turn left at fork in the road to Friedrich Avenue. Runners will turn left onto Friedrich Avenue and continue to Wisner Boulevard, right turn onto Wisner Boulevard (with traffic) to the Beauregard traffic circle, continue with traffic around the circle to Esplanade Avenue, continue river bound with traffic on Esplanade Avenue to N. Rampart, turning right onto N. Rampart to Armstrong Park where the event will end/ disband.

First Athlete on Run: 9:35 a.m.

Last Athlete on Run: 12:50 p.m.

First Athlete on Wisner Blvd: 9:52 a.m.

Last Athlete on Wisner Blvd: 2:10 p.m.

First Athlete at Esplanade/Wisner: 10:30 a.m.

Last Athlete at Esplanade/Wisner: 3:45 p.m.

First Athlete Crosses Finish Line: 10:45 a.m.

Last Athlete Crosses Finish Line: 3 p.m. (approximate)

Throughout the weekend, parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking, including blocking hydrants, driveways and sidewalks, or parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection or stop signs. Vehicles parking on the neutral ground are subject to a parking violation and seizure. Please note that vehicles parked in driveways must be clear of sidewalks or they will be ticketed or towed. Motorists are also reminded to park in the direction of travel on one-way streets, and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

