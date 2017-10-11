Tree to be removed after truck gets stuck at Irish Channel intersection

(Photo: Katie Steiner)

NEW ORLEANS -- A semi-truck is stuck at the intersection of Third and Laurel for the second time in about three months.

The large truck got stuck on an oak tree around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The entire tree will have to be removed in order to free the truck according to workers on the scene.

PREVIOUSLY: 18-wheeler strikes tree, stuck on Uptown street

A large truck was stuck at the same intersection on July 14 after striking an oak tree, then getting stuck in a pot hole.

Traffic will not be able to pass through the intersection until the truck and tree have been removed.

