WWL
Close

Tree to be removed after truck gets stuck at Irish Channel intersection

The entire tree will have to be removed in order to free the truck according to workers on the scene.

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 11:04 AM. CDT October 11, 2017

NEW ORLEANS -- A semi-truck is stuck at the intersection of Third and Laurel for the second time in about three months.

The large truck got stuck on an oak tree around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The entire tree will have to be removed in order to free the truck according to workers on the scene.

PREVIOUSLY: 18-wheeler strikes tree, stuck on Uptown street

A large truck was stuck at the same intersection on July 14 after striking an oak tree, then getting stuck in a pot hole.

Traffic will not be able to pass through the intersection until the truck and tree have been removed.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories