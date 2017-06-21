Tropical Storm Cindy spurs Biloxi tornado

Trees in Biloxi were knocked down during a tornado Wednesday. (Photo: Brian Lukas / WWL-TV)

BILOXI, Miss. – Tropical Storm Cindy spurred a tornado along the Mississippi Gulf Coast early Wednesday morning, causing some minor damage but injuring no one.

A tree behind a home on Randall Drive came close to toppling over, but crews were able to tie ropes around the heavy branches before they fell.

Several trees were knocked down at Beauvoir, the home of Confederate President Jefferson Davis, as were several fences.

City crews quickly began to remove downed branches that fell on streets.

