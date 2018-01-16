Trucks crashing on icy roads in North Louisiana

(Photo: Louisiana State Police)

NEW ORLEANS -- State Police in Northern Louisiana are working to highways safe as freezing weather hits the area.

According to Louisiana State Police, icy roads led to at least three 18-wheelers crashing in separate accidents on I-20 Tuesday afternoon. State Police did not report any injuries from the incidents.

"Road conditions continue to be hazardous at this time due to the icy conditions along all highways," LSP wrote in a Facebook post. "Please continue to be extremely cautious when traveling; however, if possible please avoid being out in these conditions."

