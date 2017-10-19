Trump gives his team 'a 10' on Puerto Rico response, says disaster 'worse than Katrina'

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Governor Ricardo Rossello of Puerto Rico during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House on October 19, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Pool, Custom)

WASHINGTON — With the governor of Puerto Rico at his side, President Trump praised storm recovery on the island Thursday despite the fact that millions of citizens there lack power and sufficient water nearly a month after Hurricane Maria.

“I give ourselves a 10" on a scale of 10, Trump told reporters before meeting with Gov. Ricardo Rossello.

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, more than a third of island households lack running water and less than one-fifth of the territory's power grid has been restored.

"I think it was worse than Katrina," Trump said. "It was, in many ways, worse than anything people have ever seen."

Rossello said he is satisfied with the federal government's efforts, but "a lot still has to be done."

Trump emphasized the logistical challenges of delivering relief supplies to the island, stressing that the storm damaged ports and interior roadways.

