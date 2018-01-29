Trump invites Cajun Navy member to State of the Union address

NEW ORLEANS -- A prominent member of the volunteer group known as The Cajun Navy will be one of President Donald Trump's special guests at this first State of the Union address.

John Bridgers, founder of a non-profit group known as "Cajun Navy 2016," used a Facebook group to help organize volunteers to help victims of the August Flood in Louisiana and Texas in 2016. The group came back in 2017 in help flooding victims in Texas after Hurricane Harvey

"He and the Cajun Navy 2016 have helped thousands of people across the South, and to this day, they are helping collect resources and donations for those who lost their homes in the storms," a statement from the White House said.

