Trump nominates Wendy Vitter to be federal judge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - President Donald Trump has nominated the wife of former U.S. Sen. David Vitter to serve as a federal judge in New Orleans.



The White House on Tuesday announced Wendy Vitter's nomination for a seat on the bench in the Eastern District of Louisiana. Trump also nominated Robert Summerhays to serve as a federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana.



Louisiana's Republican senators, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, praised the picks in a statement. Judicial nominees must be confirmed by the Senate.



Wendy Vitter, a former prosecutor, is general counsel for the Archdiocese of New Orleans.



David Vitter didn't run for re-election to the Senate after losing the Louisiana governor's race in 2015. He is a strong ally of Cassidy and Kennedy and helped both of their Senate campaigns.

