Tsunami Sushi restaurants to stop using straws

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

BATON ROUGE -- Tsunami Sushi restaurants will stop giving straws to customers, unless specifically asked for them.

According to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page, the move is meant to help keep more plastic from being dumped into the ocean.

"Straws are now one of the top 10 (#4) marine debris items found on our beaches. And by 2050, there will be more plastic than fish in the ocean. We hope to REDUCE our use of straws because they play a part killing our marine life," the post reads.

The restaurant noted that they will keep some straws for guests upon request, but they're hopeful that customers will join them to help end the "expected use" of straws and protect marine life.

Tsunami Sushi is a local franchise started in Lafayette in 2000. Since then, Tsunami Sushi has opened locations in baton Rouge and recently in New Orleans' Central Business District.

© 2017 WWL-TV