Tulane professor battling serious injuries after hit by drunk driver

NEW ORLEANS - Mia Bagneris a Tulane professor and the daughter of former New Orleans mayoral candidate Michael Bagneris, continues to struggle with severe injuries suffered when a drunk driver slammed into her as she got out of her car Saturday night following her father's campaign party.



According to Tweets from Michael Bagneris' Twitter account, his daughter has undergone five surgeries since the crash to repair broken leg injuries, a shattered pelvis, internal bleeding and head injuries.



"We thank you for your prayers, support and kind words during this time," said a Tweet from the account Friday.



A gofundme account has been set up to help pay medical expenses. Bagneris has children, and will require extensive rehabilitation.



She is listed as a Tulane professor of Art History on the school's web site.

