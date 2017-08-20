Two-alarm fire breaks out at Algiers home

Photo via ThinkStock

NEW ORLEANS -- A two-alarm fire broke out at an Algiers home early Sunday morning.

New Orleans Fire Department officials said they were called out to the 3500 block of Red Oak Court around 3:06 a.m When they arrived, they said they found a two-story wood framed home engulfed in flames, with fire coming from the roof.

Around 3:16 a.m., a second alarm was struck to help prevent the extension of the fire. However, NOFD said the home on the right side of the home originally on fire had radiated heat damage.

Firefighters tried to attack the fire from the inside of the building and do a primary search, but because of the amount of fire and the roof collapsing, they said they were not able to do so.

NOFD said neighbors told them no one was home at the time of the fire. There were also no reported injuries.

