Two-alarm fire occurs at building under construction

NEW ORLEANS - Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Prytania Street late Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a building in 1100 block of Prytania.

The New Orleans Fire Department along with Superintendent Tim McConnell were on the scene.

McConnell said the building was under construction at the time the fire occurred.

The fire was brought under control around 11 p.m.



According to NOFD, there were no injuries.

© 2018 WWL-TV