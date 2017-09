Two-alarm fire reported at Sugar Mill Apartment complex in Kenner. (Photo: WWL)

KENNER – A two-alarm has been reported at the Sugar Mill West Apartments, the Kenner Fire Department confirmed.

The apartment complex is at located at 4520 Williams Boulevard. Residents say the fire started around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The fire has since been extinguished, as of 7 p.m.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV