Two-alarm fire reported in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. -- The Jefferson Parish Fire Department is battling a two-alarm fire that started early Monday morning.

It happened in the 4800 block of Taft Park in Metairie.

Joe Greco, Director of the Jefferson Parish Eastbank Consolidated Fire Department, said that firefighters arrived at the scene at around four Monday morning. When firefighters arrived, flames were through the roof, so they requested more manpower, and upgraded the signal to a two-alarm fire.

The structure is a two-story residential home.

None of the residents were injured during the fire, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital to be checked out, but officials said that he will be okay.

A neighbor said she believes that the fire was caused by a lightning strike overnight.





