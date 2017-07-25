Two bodies found in Covington-area trailer

COVINGTON, LA. - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of two bodies found in a Covington-area trailer Tuesday morning.
The Coroner's Office tells Eyewitness News that autopsies will be conducted later in the day to determine the official cause of death.
