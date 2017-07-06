Two charged in killing of armored truck guard

IMAGE: Matthew Hinton

NEW ORLEANS -- Authorities have arrested and indicted two men suspected in the killing of an armored-truck employee during a robbery attempt in May.

A grand jury handed up the four-count indictment against Deltoine Scott, 24, and Jerome Kieffer, 24, Thursday.

They are are accused in the death of Loomis employee James McBride, who was killed during a shootout outside the Campus Federal Credit Union at Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Streets on May 31.

Scott and Kieffer face charges of attempted bank robbery resulting in death, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in death, and making false statements to a federal agent

Police Superintendent Michael Harrison and Dan Evans, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, announced the news during a brief press conference in which they declined to discuss details about the investigation but mostly lauded each other for their respective agency’s work.

Harrison did say that no tips from anyone led to either arrest. “This is pure detective work. This is pure investigative work. Just boots on the ground.”

“This indictment is the culmination of a lot of hard work,” Evans added.

Scott previously pleaded not guilty to a two-count indictment that charged him with making false statements to a federal agent investigating the killing.

The indictment handed up Thursday against Scott and Kieffer, whose address is listed in a building next to the bank, largely recounts the prior indictment to which Scott pleaded not guilty.

The indictment does not identify who is suspected of shooting McBride. Evans said details such as that will be revealed if the case goes to trial.

It alleges Scott told an FBI agent he lost his phone on May 29, two days before the fatal ambush, but says that his phone was used to make calls the day of McBride’s slaying.

The prior indictment against Scott says the would-be robbers fled the scene in a 2002 Ford F-150 with a black hood and bed as well as a roof and doors that were white. That complaint doesn't mention whether the robbers managed to take any money.

About 11 p.m. that night, New Orleans police officers spotted a truck matching that description driving east on Chef Menteur Highway near Press Drive.

Police stopped the truck and spoke with the driver, Charles Mitchell, who said Scott - his grandson - picked up the car from him that morning and then returned about 10 p.m. that evening.

Using data associated with his cell phone number, investigators determined that Scott drove from his grandfather's house in New Orleans East to the area of Tulane and Galvez while on a call with Kieffer before McBride was killed.

Then, in the hours before and after McBride's slaying, Scott's phone only had incoming text messages and calls that went to voicemail, according to the complaint.

Scott and his attorney met with New Orleans police and FBI, the complaint said. Scott admitted he picked up his grandfather's truck and claimed he was headed to an Uptown daiquiri shop, but the vehicle overheated somewhere near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, less than a mile from Loomis' New Orleans office.

Scott allegedly said he pulled over for 35 minutes to let the truck cool and then drove around for another half-hour - never accompanied by anyone else - before heading back to New Orleans East to return it to his grandfather. He denied ever going near the Campus Federal, according to the complaint.

Surveillance video from businesses near the bank that day, though, showed the truck drive past the branch that day, and one eyewitness placed the vehicle a block away, the complaint said.

If convicted of the attempted bank robbery, Scott and Kieffer face a mandatory life sentence or death.

