Two confirmed deaths as Harvey hits Texas

People walk dogs through flooded streets as the effects of Hurricane Harvey are seen August 27, 2017 in Galveston, Texas.

HOUSTON (AP) -- At least two people have died as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to dump rain on Southeast Texas.



The Harris County medical examiner's office confirmed the death of one person late Saturday in Harris County, but the office did not identify the cause of death.

Gary Norman, a spokesman for the Houston emergency operations center, says the woman appeared to have gotten out of her vehicle in high water. She was found by neighbors about 30 yards away from the vehicle. Norman says she was pronounced dead at the scene by a doctor who was in the area.



Earlier Saturday, Aransas County Judge C.H. "Burt" Mills Jr. said the storm left one person dead in the county.

Harvey came ashore Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane, but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm.

