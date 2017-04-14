Two cops fired after videos of violent traffic stop surface

Officers Michael Bongiovanni and Robery McDonald were fired after video surfaced of them punching and then stomping on the head of a man.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Two jaw dropping cell phone videos show violent acts from two Gwinnett County police officers during a traffic stop. The first video released on Wednesday went viral on social media.

It shows the handcuffed driver, 21-year-old Demetrius Hollins, on the ground and in handcuffs held down by an officer.

Moments later, the second officer -- identified as Robert McDonald -- shows up to assist with the arrest. McDonald then runs up and stomps on the handcuffed Hollins' head.

Gwinnett County Police Chief Butch Ayers reacted to the video at a news conference Thursday afternoon saying it was disturbing.

Within 24 hours of that video being released, Officer McDonald was fired. Chief Ayers called his action inexcusable.

"What happened yesterday at the hands of one my former officers was embarrassing not only to the Gwinnett County Police but to all law enforcement. We hold our officers accountable for their actions. In less than 24 hours, the Gwinnett County Police Department held this officer accountable for his actions," Ayers said.

But just hours after that press conference, a second cell phone video surfaces of that same controversial traffic stop.

It shows 19 year veteran Sgt. Michael Bongiovanni pulling the driver out of a red car. As the driver stands with his hands raised, a sign of surrender, Bongiovanni rears back and punches the driver whose hands remain raised.

When Chief Ayers saw that video he said, "I'm very upset, I'm mad, I'm sick this second video showed up."

Police Chief Ayers said Sgt. Bongiovanni hid his actions from investigators.

"I'm glad that the second video was forwarded top us. We've been able to move swiftly to terminate this supervisor who not only stepped outside of his training and state law but he also failed to tell us what happened in the incident report and the use of force reports," Ayers said.

Both officers are now under a criminal investigation.

The victim walked out of jail with a bloody noise and lip Thursday afternoon. He didn't say much but gave a very brief statement to 11Alive.

"My name is Demetrius Hollins and all I can say is I wish this never happened to me," Hollins said.

His attorney Justin Miller with Morgan and Morgan said that he's doing OK as he was whisked away from the county jail for examination at an area hospital. Miller said they are now waiting on the police department's next move.

