New Orleans – Two victims were injured in a shooting Friday night in the Gentilly neighborhood, officials say.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 2400 block of Athis Street just before 11 p.m.

Authorities are investigating the shooting. There are no further details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV