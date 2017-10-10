Two injured in Gentilly, N.O. East shootings

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on Tuesday.

Around 5 p.m., a shooting was reported in the 16000 block of Dreux Avenue. Initial reports indicate that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his “right upper back” and was taken to the University Medical Center by EMS.

The location of the reported shooting later changed to the 2100 block of Pleasure Street, according to NOPD.

A second shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Skyview Drive where a man was shot in his leg. He was taken to the hospital by private conveyance, police say.

No additional information has been released at the time of this post.

