NEW ORLEANS -- A shooting Saturday afternoon in St. Roch claimed the life of two men, police said.

The victims were found alongside a home in the 2200 block of Port Street about 12:30 p.m.

Paramedics tried to revive the men, but they were pronounce dead on the scene.

Each man had been shot multiple times.

Police have not identified a motive or a suspect.

